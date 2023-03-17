Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,572,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423,707. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

