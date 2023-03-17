Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.47 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 2,831,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.