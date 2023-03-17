Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 214,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,679. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

