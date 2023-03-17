Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.62 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $118.72. 1,613,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

