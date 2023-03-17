Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $13.73 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 304,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.69. 112,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

