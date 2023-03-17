Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 147,353 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,684,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $133.88. 250,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

