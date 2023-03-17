Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,558 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,050. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

