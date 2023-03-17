CoinLoan (CLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00031225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $24,045.41 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

