Coin98 Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.23 million and $19.06 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.01239601 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010165 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.01541952 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

