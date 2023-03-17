Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 45,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 85,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

