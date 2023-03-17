Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 389,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $538.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after buying an additional 1,986,028 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after buying an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.