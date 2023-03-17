Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 389,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $538.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
