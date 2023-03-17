Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $498.77. 20,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

