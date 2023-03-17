CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.51.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 599,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,928. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 197,140 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 956.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,328,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 1,202,716 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

