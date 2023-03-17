Clover Finance (CLV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

