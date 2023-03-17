Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth $32,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Up 4.9 %

Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 139,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.