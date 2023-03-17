Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 38,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,247. The stock has a market cap of $538.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.83. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,690 shares of company stock worth $633,678 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

