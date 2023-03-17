Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

CLINR stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

