Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 14th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

CMTG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 546,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

