Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 33,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 7,558,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Clarivate

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.