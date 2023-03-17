Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,626. Civeo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

About Civeo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

