City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of CHCO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. 43,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,719. City has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 735.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

