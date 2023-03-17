Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 30,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $333.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

