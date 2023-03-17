CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Plans Dividend of $0.34

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

CION Investment Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE CION opened at $10.10 on Friday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

