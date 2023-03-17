Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.95 and its 200 day moving average is $431.10. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

