Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.61. 345,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,605. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.95 and a 200-day moving average of $431.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

