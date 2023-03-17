Cindicator Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,029.52 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

