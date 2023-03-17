CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,743 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $189,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $318.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,121. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

