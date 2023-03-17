CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,302 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6 %

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 577,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

