CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.89 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.47. 1,111,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,077. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

