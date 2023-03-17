CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.89 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.47. 1,111,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,077. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

