CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,946,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,012. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.