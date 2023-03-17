Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

