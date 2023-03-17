Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,626.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,439. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,567.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,540.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

