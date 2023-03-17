China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
