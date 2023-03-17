Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 99.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 1,181,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.56%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

