Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Profile

Shares of ENB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.