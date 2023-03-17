Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,139,157 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,139,157 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 10.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Western Midstream Partners worth $204,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 172,038 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $24.38. 512,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,091. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.