Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.65. 2,282,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

