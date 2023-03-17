Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. 3,010,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,286. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

