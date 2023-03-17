Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 384,341 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for 2.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $37,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of GEL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 94,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,542. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

