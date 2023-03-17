Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Medifast worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,921. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

