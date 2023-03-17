Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 12,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

