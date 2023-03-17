Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

TSE CHW traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a market cap of C$173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$9.77 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 40.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

