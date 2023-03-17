Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 12.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through the U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing segments. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment is involved in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.