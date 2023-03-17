Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWWF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Chesswood Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.15.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
