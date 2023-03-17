Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Kevin J. Webber Sells 2,060 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 271,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $142.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.