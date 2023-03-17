Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $495,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

