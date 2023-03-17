Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 170,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 158,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

