Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. 237,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 207.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
