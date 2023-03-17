Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. 237,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 207.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

