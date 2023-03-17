Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.64

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.64 and last traded at $107.81, with a volume of 383919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
