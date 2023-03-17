Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.64

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.64 and last traded at $107.81, with a volume of 383919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

